US delegation in Lebanon calls for army control over security

Shafaq News / A US delegation held high-level talks in Beirut on efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel while reaffirming Washington’s support for Lebanon’s political transition.

Senator Ronnie Jackson, head of the delegation, said after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun that the United States seeks to "witness a new phase of peace and stability in Lebanon and the Middle East amid the region’s shifting dynamics."

Jackson emphasized that Washington insists security in Lebanon must be solely in the hands of the Lebanese army, rejecting Hezbollah's role in maintaining order. "The army alone is responsible for securing Lebanon’s borders," he added.

Meanwhile, President Aoun stressed that stability along the southern border requires the withdrawal of Israeli forces from strategic hilltops they have occupied and the return of Lebanese prisoners captured during the recent war. "This is Lebanon’s firm and final position," Aoun said, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

The president also noted that the Lebanese army had deployed in villages and towns vacated by Israeli forces and was ready to secure the entire border, reaffirming that cooperation with international forces (UNIFIL) in the south remains “strong to ensure the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 and the agreement reached on November 27."

According to the Lebanese presidency, Jackson assured Aoun that he would work with US President Donald Trump and fellow lawmakers to secure financial and logistical support for the Lebanese army.

Regarding Israel’s continued presence in five key positions along the border, Jackson said Washington would continue its mediation efforts to resolve the dispute and push for full border demarcation, ensuring Lebanon’s control over its territories.

A ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect on November 27, and the Lebanese government agreed to extend the truce until February 18. However, Israel maintained its presence in five strategic locations within the Lebanese territories.