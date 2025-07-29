US pressures Lebanon: Disarm Hezbollah to halt Israeli strikes

Shafaq News – Washington/Beirut

The United States is increasing pressure on Lebanon to issue a formal cabinet decision committing to the disarmament of Hezbollah, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing five informed sources.

According to the report, two Lebanese officials, two diplomats, and one additional Lebanese source confirmed that unless Lebanese ministers publicly commit to such a decision, Washington will withhold its envoy, Tom Barrack, from visiting Beirut to engage in talks with Lebanese officials. Additionally, “the US will refrain from pressuring Israel to halt its airstrikes or withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon,” the report revealed.

Talks between Washington and Beirut have been ongoing for nearly six weeks over a proposed US roadmap, which would see Hezbollah fully disarmed in exchange for Israel ending its aerial bombardments and withdrawing from five positions in southern Lebanon. A key element of the proposal is a ministerial resolution by the Lebanese government pledging Hezbollah’s disarmament.

The sources told Reuters that Hezbollah informed Lebanese officials it expects Israel to take the first step by withdrawing its forces and ceasing drone strikes on the group’s fighters and weapons depots.

Four of the sources noted that Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a close Hezbollah ally, has asked the United States to secure an Israeli halt to strikes as a preliminary step toward implementing a broader ceasefire agreement. That truce, reached last year, ended months of clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. However, the sources added, Israel rejected Berri’s proposal just days ago.