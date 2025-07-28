Southern Lebanon: Israeli drone strike kills one

Shafaq News – Southern Lebanon

On Monday, an Israeli drone strike targeted the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, killing one who was riding his motorcycle, and injuring four, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Since the US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities have documented more than 4,000 Israeli violations, resulting in at least 235 deaths and over 530 injuries. Despite the ceasefire’s requirement for a complete Israeli withdrawal, five Israeli military outposts remain occupied in southern Lebanon.