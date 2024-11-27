Lebanese Army deploys in South following ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Lebanese army began deploying in areas south of the Litani River, coordinating with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as part of its commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

In a statement, the army said the deployment aligns with Lebanon's obligations under the resolution and associated commitments.

The move follows the enactment of a ceasefire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army at 4:00 a.m. Beirut time (02:00 GMT), ending over a year of cross-border skirmishes and two months of intense war that reached Beirut and Tel Aviv.

The US and France brokered the agreement, which mandates the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon within 60 days and is expected to transition into a permanent arrangement after the implementation period.

In return, Hezbollah will retreat north of the Litani River, approximately 30 kilometers from the border.

The Lebanese army’s deployment will proceed gradually as both sides pull back, according to media reports.

The Lebanese army also issued a separate appeal to residents returning to border villages to follow military directives and avoid areas with Israeli troop presence. "For your safety, do not approach zones where Israeli forces are stationed, as you may risk being fired upon," the army warned.