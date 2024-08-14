US approves $20 billion in arms sales to Israel

Shafaq News/ The United States has approved a massive $20 billion arms sale to Israel, including the delivery of 50 F-15 fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles, the State Department announced Tuesday. The approval comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Pentagon disclosed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken sanctioned the potential sale of 50 F-15IA fighter jets — a variant of the advanced F-15EX — and related equipment valued at nearly $19 billion. The package also includes 33,000 tank shells, 50,000 mortar shells, and military vehicles, with the combined value of these additional items totaling approximately $1.35 billion.

This arms deal represents the largest single weapons package ever approved for Israel, aimed at bolstering the country's long-term defense capabilities. However, the delivery of these advanced systems is not imminent; the first F-15 jets are expected to arrive no earlier than 2029.

"The United States is committed to Israel's security, and it is vital to US national interests to ensure that Israel develops and maintains a strong and ready self-defense capability," the State Department said in a statement. The department emphasized that the tank ammunition and other munitions included in the sale will enhance Israel's ability to address current and future threats, providing a critical deterrent in an increasingly volatile region.

The announcement arrives at a moment of heightened regional instability, as concerns grow over possible Iranian retaliation following the recent assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The approval of the arms package also precedes the anticipated resumption of ceasefire talks in the region and follows an Israeli airstrike on Gazas Al-Tabe’en, which resulted in 100 deaths.

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli actions, while the United Nations estimates that around 2 million people have been displaced in the ongoing conflict.