Pentagon denies intelligence support to Israel amid escalating Lebanon conflict

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Pentagon confirmed that the US military is not providing intelligence assistance to Israel for its operations in Lebanon, according to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

Singh emphasized that no Israeli ground invasion into Lebanon appears imminent, reiterating the US commitment to diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The situation remains tense, with Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, while diplomatic negotiations spearheaded by the US and France continue to seek a resolution to halt hostilities.

In related developments, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addressed Israeli troops, instructing them to prepare for a potential ground entry into Lebanon. In a video released by the Israeli army, Halevi remarked, "You can hear the planes here. We are attacking throughout the day. The goal is to prepare for your possible entry and continue striking Hezbollah." He added that these operations are meant to weaken Hezbollah and set the stage for any potential ground invasion.