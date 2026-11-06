Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

Iraq helped UAE authorities arrest 20 suspects and seize 200,000 Captagon pills and more than 30 kilograms of other drugs after the two countries exchanged intelligence, the UAE’s National Drug Enforcement Authority said on Friday.

In a statement carried by Emirati media, the authority said it worked with the Iraqi Interior Ministry’s narcotics directorate and Ras Al-Khaimah Police and coordinated with UAE federal prosecutors. The intelligence exchange uncovered a suspected plan to bring the drugs into the UAE through a border area in Ras Al-Khaimah for distribution within the country.

Officers caught some suspects with the drugs during the attempted smuggling and arrested the others in ambushes inside the UAE, the authority said. The suspects were nationals of Gulf, other Arab, African, and Asian countries, while the other drugs seized included cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, hashish, and Spice.

On September 20, Kuwait’s Interior Ministry said its narcotics officers seized 700,000 Captagon pills and arrested two suspects in Kabd after coordinating with Iraqi authorities.

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