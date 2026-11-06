Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s airspace remains open, with a limited area set aside for the Air Defense Command’s annual live-fire exercise, Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, head of the Public Relations and Government Communication Authority, said on Friday, dismissing reports of a closure over security concerns.

An aviation notice (NOTAM) will require certain overflights and arrivals at Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Kirkuk airports to use designated routes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time daily from November 7 through 11. During those hours, pilots on certain flights arriving at those airports or Baghdad, and on flights departing Baghdad, should expect radar guidance.