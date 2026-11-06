Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces fired one artillery shell at farmland near Tal Ahmar Al-Sharqi and three at Al-Hamriyah Hill near the village of Tranja in southern Syria’s Quneitra province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday.

The Observatory said there were no immediate reports of casualties at Al-Hamriyah Hill. In a separate bulletin, it reported that Israeli forces fired an artillery shell at farmland near Al-Samadaniyah Al-Sharqiyah, also in Quneitra.

#المرصد_السوري تجدد الاسـ ـتـ ـهـ ـدافـ ـات #الإسرائيلية لريف #القنيطرة بـ ـقـ ـذائـ ـف الـ ـمـ ـدفـ ـعـ ـيـ ـة https://t.co/ZdyC6sdvOS — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 6, 2026

The Sijil Center recorded 395 incidents involving Israeli forces in Syria in October, up 41.1% from 280 in September and the highest monthly total through October 2026. Quneitra accounted for 285 incidents, followed by Daraa with 74, Rural Damascus with 29, and Damascus with seven. The tally included 126 ground incursions, 115 overflights, 44 temporary checkpoints, 36 raids, and 30 cases of detention. Sijil attributed two civilian deaths that month to Israeli forces.

Since December 8, 2024, Sijil has documented at least 38 civilian deaths in Syria and the detention of 287 people by Israeli forces in southern Syria. 41 people remained in custody at the end of October, including five Syrians detained before

that date.