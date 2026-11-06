Shafaq News- Ankara

The possible reopening of the Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline between Iraq and Syria would not pose a threat to Turkiye's economy, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Friday, adding that Ankara and Damascus could conduct joint offshore exploration in the future.

In remarks to reporters, Bayraktar said Syria needed substantial investment, expressing hope that cooperation in the energy and mining sectors could contribute to peace, prosperity, and stability in Syria and the wider region.

Bayraktar also said offshore exploration operations in Syria could be considered in the future, depending on their economic viability and geological conditions.

On July 17, Iraq and Syria signed a memorandum of understanding, under US sponsorship, to reopen the Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline. The agreement aims to resume the transportation of Iraqi oil through Syrian territory to Mediterranean ports, diversifying Iraq's export routes and strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.