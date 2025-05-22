KRG presses to restart oil exports through Turkiye

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday urged Baghdad to approve the resumption of crude oil exports through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port.

Exports from the Region, estimated at around 450,000 barrels per day, have been offline since March 2023, when the International Chamber of Commerce ruled that Turkiye must stop transporting oil through the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline without Baghdad’s consent.

Speaking at an energy conference in Washington, Amanj Rahim, Secretary of the KRG Council of Ministers, said the Region has been forced to market oil domestically at reduced prices due to the ongoing suspension.

He also defended the KRG’s energy contracts with US firms, describing them as constitutional and validated by Baghdad’s Karkh Court, a key judicial body whose rulings often shape Iraq’s institutional power balance. “We look forward to a resolution that restarts exports and supports Iraq’s energy stability,” Rahim stated.