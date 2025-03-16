Iraq, Turkiye discuss oil, gas, and energy ties

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdul-Ghani met with the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad.

The meeting was attended by the ministry’s undersecretary for extraction affairs, along with the general managers of the State Oil Marketing Organization, North Oil Company, and the Economic and Legal departments, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced.

The attendees discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the fields of oil, gas, and energy, the ministry added.

In March 2023, Turkiye halted the flow of oil through the pipeline transporting oil from the Kurdistan Region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, following an arbitration court ruling ordering it to pay around $1.5 billion in compensation to Iraq for transporting oil without Baghdad's approval.