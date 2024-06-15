Basrah crude records weekly gains mirroring global markets

Shafaq News/ Basrah Crude recorded weekly gains of more than 2% during the past week, with global oil also recording weekly gains, the highest in two months.

Basrah Heavy crude concluded its latest session on Friday with a decrease of $0.17, closing at $79.98. This downturn resulted in a weekly gains of $2.10 or 2.7%.

Basrah Medium crude dropped by $0.17, settling at $82.83 in its recent session. Its weekly gains amounted to $2.00 or 2.47%.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude benchmarks recorded their best weekly gains in more than two months following strong demand forecasts for crude oil and fuel.

Brent crude posted a weekly gain of 3.7%, while WTI recorded a weekly increase of 3.8%.