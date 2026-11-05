Shafaq News- Tehran

Two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz overnight, while Iranian forces seized two drones, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC said a large oil tanker struck a naval mine and caught fire while crossing “an unauthorized route” in the southern part of the strait, while a second supertanker caught fire farther east, leaving both vessels immobilized and spreading flames to a tugboat that approached to assist with firefighting.

The IRGC provided no details about the vessels’ identities, nationalities, or possible casualties.

The IRGC Navy also claimed that its electronic warfare unit intercepted two LUCAS drones, forced them to land intact, and seized them.

Iranian forces retained control over maritime traffic through the strait, the IRGC said, accusing Washington of directing ships toward mined routes and driving up insurance costs for US taxpayers and regional allies, while arguing that “releasing Iran’s frozen assets would have cost less than the losses caused by the damaged vessels.”

A day earlier, four oil tankers had struck naval mines and caught fire while navigating “an unauthorized route” through the strait, according to the IRGC Navy, which also claimed to have seized two other vessels without identifying them or specifying the damage.