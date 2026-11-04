Shafaq News- Tehran

Four oil tankers struck naval mines and exploded while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Wednesday.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC reported that fires continued to burn aboard all four tankers, while two other vessels had been seized during the incident. It did not disclose the tankers’ nationalities or the extent of the damage.

IRGC: Four oil tankers destroyed after hitting mines while attempting to cross unauthorized Hormuz route https://t.co/cWvfXtRNsc — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 4, 2026

Separately, the IRGC claimed to have intercepted and shot down a US MQ-9 drone east of Hormuz, marking the 56th such aircraft it has reported destroying.

The Force attributed the interception to an “advanced air defense system” operated by its Aerospace Force as part of Iran’s integrated national air defense network.

The US military has not commented on the claim.