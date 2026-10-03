Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after switching off its tracking system while entering the strategic waterway, Iranian state television said on Saturday.

Iran's Mehr news agency earlier reported hearing explosions off Qeshm Island, suggesting the blasts may have been linked to gunfire targeting vessels crossing the maritime gateway in violation of its rules.

No further details were immediately available about the identity of the vessel or whether the incident caused any casualties or material damage.

Earlier today, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States controls Iranian airspace and is securing the flow of oil through Hormuz, adding that oil shipments through the Strait were above pre-conflict levels.

Iran restricted passage through the maritime corridor after US-Israeli strikes began in February. The waterway briefly reopened under a June agreement before tensions escalated again, leading the United States to resume its blockade in mid-July.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that its forces had redirected 125 commercial vessels as of Sept. 30 to enforce the blockade. Ten vessels were redirected in the previous week.