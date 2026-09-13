Shafaq News- Hormuz

Two missiles were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

No further details were immediately available on what the missiles targeted or whether the launches caused any casualties.

Earlier today, Iranian state television confirmed that one person was killed and three others injured after an Iranian commercial vessel came under attack off Qeshm Island. The attack came a day after two explosions were heard near the island. Iranian authorities have not provided an immediate explanation for either the explosions or the attack on the vessel.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Washington controls the Strait of Hormuz. On Wednesday, he predicted that the war with Iran would end after the US midterm elections in November.

Before the war, shipping through the maritime gateway accounted for about 20% of global oil supplies. Traffic has remained heavily disrupted since the conflict began on Feb. 28.

Shipping briefly picked up after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding took effect on June 18, allowing safe commercial passage through the waterway. The arrangement later broke down amid renewed military escalation and the reimposition of a US naval blockade.