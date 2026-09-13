Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraq’s Border Ports Authority chief Omar Al-Waeli on Sunday called for stronger security and intelligence operations and tighter oversight at border crossings during a visit to the Al-Sheeb crossing in southern Maysan province.

The authority said Al-Waeli toured the crossing’s facilities to review procedures, discipline and controls on the movement of goods before meeting directors and representatives of the agencies operating there.

Al-Waeli called for tighter controls to prevent smuggling, protect public funds and boost non-oil revenues, directing security and intelligence agencies to strengthen their field presence, monitor the movement of people and goods and prevent prohibited materials and narcotics from crossing the border.

He also ordered regular and immediate reports to the crossing director, who heads the local intelligence cell.

Al-Waeli said the relevant agencies would bear legal responsibility for any security breach or illegal crossing. He also called for officers from the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and National Security Service to be present in customs inspection and cargo-exchange yards to strengthen oversight and intelligence coordination.

On customs procedures, Al-Waeli ordered thorough inspections of all incoming goods without exception and said no truck should be allowed through before completing clearance and physical inspection procedures and matching its cargo against documents and customs declarations.

He said border crossings represented the first line of defense for the country’s security and economy, calling on all agencies operating there to maintain a high level of vigilance and discipline, protect public funds and prevent smuggling and other violations.

The visit came a day after Iraq temporarily closed Al-Sheeb, Shalamcheh and Mandali as authorities reviewed security and administrative procedures at several crossings following what the government described as breaches and violations.

The closures coincided with an Iraqi investigation into drone attacks that Saudi Arabia said were launched from Iraqi territory and struck its East-West oil pipeline. A subsequent Iraqi investigation traced the attacks to Maysan province.

On Sunday, Baghdad announced a phased reopening of the three crossings. Passenger entry through Al-Sheeb and Shalamcheh resumed at 6:00 a.m., while commercial traffic is scheduled to resume at Shalamcheh on Monday, Mandali on Tuesday and Al-Sheeb on Thursday.