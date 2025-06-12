Iraq and Syria to reopen Al-Qaim border crossing next week

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Syria will reopen the Al-Qaim–Al-Bukamal border crossing to travelers and commercial traffic next Monday, officials from both countries confirmed on Thursday.

Turki Al-Mahlawi, the district commissioner of Al-Qaim in Iraq’s Al-Anbar Province, told Shafaq News that the crossing will resume normal operations at the beginning of next week following a bilateral agreement.

The reopening does not pose any security threat to Al-Anbar or Iraq, noting that the border is “well-secured and jointly managed,” he added.

Additionally, Syria’s General Authority for Land and Maritime Border Crossings announced that the Al-Bukamal crossing will reopen on June 14 for both travelers and freight trucks.

تُعلن الهيئة العامة للمنافذ البرية والبحرية عن افتتاح معبر البوكمال الحدودي مع العراق أمام حركة عبور المسافرين والشاحنات اعتباراً من يوم السبت الموافق لـ 2025/06/14م.وإذ تؤكّد الهيئة جاهزية كوادرها وكافة المرافق الخدمية في المعبر، فإنها تهيب بالأخوة المسافرين وسائقي الشاحنات… pic.twitter.com/dsCAEiegpz — الهيئة العامة للمنافذ البرية والبحرية السورية (@Syrianborders) June 12, 2025

Mazen Alloush, the Authority’s Director of Public Relations, told Shafaq News that the reopening “revives the eastern economic artery of the trade route between Syria and Iraq and strengthens overland connectivity along the Damascus–Bukamal–Qaim–Baghdad corridor, reducing costs and accelerating the flow of goods.”

He added that the move “will help restore economic activity in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province and Iraq’s Al-Anbar, where local populations depend heavily on the exchange of agricultural and livestock products.”

According to Alloush, the crossing “serves as a cornerstone for reconstruction programs and the systematic supply of raw materials needed for Syrian industry, while also creating opportunities for exporting national products to Iraqi markets.”

Separately, Syria’s Ministry of Economy and Industry said the reopening of the Al-Bukamal crossing “is more than just the passage of trucks—it marks the beginning of a new economic vision between Syria and Iraq, one built on production and integration rather than rentier exchange and consumption.”

A spokesperson from the Ministry indicated to Shafaq News that the Ministry is developing a practical investment roadmap based on real projects, noting that the crossing would serve as a vital route for the flow of raw materials and Syrian goods into Iraqi and Gulf markets.

The crossing has remained closed since December 2024 due to security concerns stemming from clashes in the area and the withdrawal of Syrian government forces.