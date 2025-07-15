Iraq reopens Syrian border as Al-Qaim remains stable

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

The Iraqi border town of al-Qaim remains stable and under firm control despite rising tensions next door in Syria, a local official said Tuesday, as Iraq reopened the key crossing point between al-Anbar and eastern Syria.

Turki Mohammed al-Khalaf, the District Commissioner of al-Qaim, told Shafaq News that security forces are maintaining high readiness across the border zone, emphasizing that “the town's stability is thanks to close cooperation between local authorities, tribal leaders, and security agencies.”

The reassurances come amid violent escalations in southern Syria’s Suwayda province, where recent clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups have left over 100 people dead.

Al-Qaim, located along a strategic corridor long used by militants and smugglers, was a former ISIS stronghold before being recaptured by Iraqi forces in 2017.

The Iraqi government recently reopened the al-Qaim border crossing with Syria, resuming civilian and commercial traffic after several months of closure.

Security at the crossing is jointly managed by the Iraqi army, police, and units from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who have maintained a presence in the area since the liberation campaign against ISIS.