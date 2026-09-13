Shafaq News- Manchester

English Premier League refereeing body Pro Ref on Sunday admitted an “error of judgement” in the VAR review that allowed Erling Haaland’s winning goal in Manchester City’s 1-0 derby victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Pro Ref said it had contacted Manchester United to acknowledge the error and would review the incident, which produced the only goal of the match in the 60th minute.

Haaland had initially been ruled offside after turning in Josko Gvardiol’s cross, but VAR found that Patrick Dorgu’s outstretched foot had played the City striker onside.

The review also examined Enzo Fernández, who was in an offside position and attempted to head the cross without making contact. Because Fernández did not play the ball, any offside offense became a subjective decision, but VAR failed to recognize the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

United defender Lisandro Martinez had been tracking Fernández during the move, while Haaland was left free to finish at the far post.

United head coach Michael Carrick criticized the decision after the match, saying he could not understand how the officials had reached it despite the layers of VAR review.

City had played with 10 men from the 23rd minute after Phil Foden was sent off for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes, but held on after Haaland’s goal to secure the 1-0 victory.