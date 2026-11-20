Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq's Kirkuk province has become one of the country's main hotspots for arrests of foreigners who entered illegally or overstayed their residency, with hundreds detained this year, most of them from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, security sources told Shafaq News.

By June, Kirkuk police had already arrested more than 650 foreigners. Security forces have since kept up the pressure, tracking undocumented migrants across the province, from al-Dibis and Qara Hanjir in the west to Shwan and Altun Kupri in the north, and pursuing the smugglers who move them along the roads to other provinces.

In June, security forces found 25 Afghans crammed into a cement truck. Months earlier, 42 Pakistanis and then 22 Afghans had been stopped trying to slip into the province near al-Dibis and Qara Hanjir. More recently, five Pakistanis were caught this month on dirt tracks near Altun Kupri, while six Afghans with no residency permits were picked up in Shwan.

In October, four Afghans wanted for killing a fellow Afghan in Baghdad were arrested in Qara Hanjir after fleeing north, and a court in Saladin province jailed a smuggler for seven years for moving 28 foreigners in a truck from Kirkuk toward Baghdad.

The security source said those held for residency violations are referred to the relevant authorities, while criminal suspects face prosecution and security forces continue to pursue the smugglers.

Security expert Abbas Khalid said the numbers point to organized networks. Most of those arrested enter Iraq across the border with Iran before moving through other provinces, he told Shafaq News, and the repeated arrests of different nationalities at different times and places cannot be dismissed as isolated cases. “Beyond breaking residency laws, migrants are exposed to exploitation by smugglers, and some may be drawn into other crimes.”