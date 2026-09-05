Shafaq News- Hormuz

Oil and gas tankers carrying approximately 7 million barrels are preparing to transit the Strait of Hormuz under US military protection, amid a surge in shipping activity in the Gulf of Oman, maritime tracking service TankerTrackers.com reported on Saturday.

The service tracked 17 ship-to-ship oil and gas transfers in the Gulf of Oman on Friday, involving an estimated 24 million barrels.

We’ve now tagged 17 crude oil and gas (LNG & LPG) ship-to-ship transfers which took place yesterday (2026-09-04) in the Gulf of Oman. At least 24 million barrels were being exchanged.We also identified many more oil-laden tankers waiting for a dance partner in those waters. It… pic.twitter.com/kJQ3QGCu3W — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) September 5, 2026

US Central Command (CENTCOM) detailed that more than 200 mine-like objects had been cleared from the strategic gateway, including 11 confirmed mines. CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said internationally recognized shipping lanes were now “free” of Iranian sea mines and that traffic was increasing. Yet shipping through Hormuz remains below recent levels. Preliminary Kpler data showed four commodity vessels crossing on Sept. 1, down from a 10-day average of about 13.

The United States and Iran this week exchanged their most intense military strikes since July, with US forces hitting Iranian military sites and Tehran responding with missile and drone attacks on US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Iraq.