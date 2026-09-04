Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has achieved self-sufficiency in wheat and dates in the 2026 agricultural season, the Agriculture Ministry announced Friday, saying it would continue measures to support domestic production and reduce reliance on imports.

The Ministry spokesperson Qusay al-Hattab told Shafaq News that Iraq had maintained wheat self-sufficiency for three consecutive agricultural seasons, including the current 2026 season.

The ministry has developed new wheat seed varieties that are tolerant of salinity and climate-related stresses, while providing farmers with subsidized irrigation sprinklers through installment plans extending up to 10 years, with a one-year grace period, al-Hattab explained.

Irrigation systems supported through an Austrian loan program receive a 33% subsidy, reducing the cost of a system to about 49 million Iraqi dinars from 70 million dinars (about $37,300, down from $53,000).

The remaining amount can be paid over 10 years following a one-year grace period, he added, noting that the ministry also plans to maintain wheat self-sufficiency next season under its winter agricultural plan.

Iraq has also achieved self-sufficiency in dates this year, with the ministry working to preserve the country’s long history of date-palm cultivation, the spokesperson said.

The number of date palms in Iraq has increased from about 12 million after 2003 to 22 million in 2026, according to al-Hattab. The increase has helped boost production and achieve self-sufficiency in dates, with Zahdi dates accounting for the largest share.

To reduce reliance on imported crops and agricultural products, the ministry follows an agricultural calendar that imposes standing import bans on 33 products, while another 15 are subject to temporary restrictions that can be lifted when domestic supplies are insufficient, al-Hattab explained.

“The import restrictions are intended to support domestic producers, particularly when Iraqi crops, including fruits, vegetables, and tomatoes, are available in sufficient quantities,” he added.

Decisions on import needs are based on assessments by specialized committees within the ministry’s Planning and Follow-up Department. The committees monitor markets and conduct daily or near-daily inspection visits to Alawi Jameela, Al-Rashid, and Jameela markets before submitting reports to the relevant authorities.

Import decisions are therefore not made automatically, he stressed, but follow an assessment of market conditions. When domestic supplies are sufficient, imports are unnecessary; if shortages emerge, the possibility of allowing imports is considered after a detailed review.