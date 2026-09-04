Shafaq News- Amman

Jordanian air defenses intercepted Iranian missiles over northern Jordan on Friday evening, Jordanian media outlets reported on Friday.

Iranian media said missiles had been launched from southern Isfahan and Najafabad, without specifying their destination.

The reports came as Iran's military spokesperson said the country's military doctrine was shifting toward preemptive operations and that Tehran would not allow the United States to seize the initiative.

In comments carried by Iran's official IRNA news agency, the spokesperson said Iran had carried out preventive operations wherever it detected a threat.