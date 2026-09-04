Shafaq News- Nabatieh

Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon and the western Beqaa Valley killed at least three people and wounded 23 on Friday evening, according to preliminary figures from the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said it struck after intercepting a drone that Hezbollah had launched toward Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

The strikes hit towns across the southern districts of Nabatieh and Tyre and the western Beqaa over several hours, Lebanese media reported. Israeli aircraft struck the Kfour area, the Rweiss neighborhood on the edge of Nabatieh and areas around the Dabsheh hill, while artillery shelled the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa. An explosion was also reported in the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyeh.

The strike causing the most casualties hit the town of Ramadiyah in Tyre district, killing one person and wounding 15, among them six paramedics from the Risala Scouts, a Lebanese scouting and emergency-response organization, along with three women and two girls, the ministry's health emergency operations center said. Two more people were killed in Kafarman, in Nabatieh district.

شهيد وعدد من الجرحى في حصيلة غير نهائية للغارة على منزل في الرمادية https://t.co/x02Zclh1FP — National News Agency (@NNALeb) September 4, 2026

In Nabatieh al-Fawqa, three people were wounded, including a woman, and four were wounded in Mayfadoun, two of them women, the center said. A Syrian national was wounded in the strike near Ain al-Tineh in the western Beqaa.

The Israeli military said its operations were a response to the Hezbollah drone, which it said it had intercepted over the zone Israel occupies in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah did not comment on the allegation.

#عاجل | قوات جيش الدفاع تعترض مسيّرة أطلقها مخربو حزب الله باتجاهها في المنطقة الأمنية: وجيش الدفاع يشن غارات في هذه الاثناء ردًا على ذلك🔸 أطلق مخربون من تنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي، في وقت سابق من مساء اليوم (الجمعة)، مسيّرة باتجاه قوات جيش الدفاع التي تسيطر على المنطقة الأمنية.… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) September 4, 2026

Earlier on Friday, two other people were killed in an Israeli drone strike in Nabatieh.

A Lebanese military official told CNN that the Lebanese Armed Forces had documented more than 5,000 Israeli attacks on Lebanon since the framework agreement was signed in June.

The Health Ministry said earlier that Israeli attacks had killed 4,354 people and wounded 12,325 between March 2 and September 2. It put the total since the conflict began on October 8, 2023, at 8,921 killed and 30,561 wounded as of September 2.

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