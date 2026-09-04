Shafaq News- Saladin

Police in Saladin province in central Iraq arrested two people suspected of illegally trading arms in Dujail on Friday during a security operation coordinated with the Saladin Intelligence Directorate.

In a statement, police said a joint security team from the Salahuddin Criminal Investigations Directorate and the Intelligence Directorate was formed to verify the information and monitor the suspects’ movements. Covert units tracked the suspects and identified their locations.

Police identified the suspects by their initials (K.S.A.) and (D.D.R.).

According to the statement, the force seized various types of weapons and ammunition, as well as night-vision scopes, from the suspects.