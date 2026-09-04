Shafaq News- Beirut

Two people were killed on Friday in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh area amid continued Israeli airstrikes, shelling and demolitions across the south, Lebanese media reported.

شهيدان جراء الغارة على محيط نقابة المهندسين في النبطية كانا على متن دراجة نارية https://t.co/3tOM6Pa5uu — National News Agency (@NNALeb) September 4, 2026

An Israeli drone struck Kfar Rumman in Nabatieh district, while warplanes bombed Nabatieh Al-Fawqa. Separately, Israeli forces carried out demolitions in Al-Mansouri and on the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that, as of Sept. 2, Israeli attacks since March 2 had killed 4,354 people and wounded 12,325. The ministry put the overall toll since Oct. 8, 2023 at 8,921 killed and 30,561 wounded.

Military activity has continued across southern Lebanon. Israel said on Friday that its forces had achieved “operational control” of the strategic Ali Al-Taher ridge near Nabatieh after clearing Hezbollah fighters from underground positions there.

Hezbollah did not comment on the Israeli claims.

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated framework agreement in Washington in June. Under the deal, Israeli forces are to withdraw gradually from selected areas in southern Lebanon, beginning with pilot zones where the Lebanese Army deploys after verifying the removal of non-state armed groups and dismantling their military infrastructure.

Read more: South Lebanon framework

The agreement has remained deeply contested. Hezbollah and the Amal Movement rejected it as unbalanced, while Hezbollah has said it would accept only the November 2024 ceasefire framework under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

A Lebanese Army officer told CNN that the military had recorded more than 5,000 Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon since the framework agreement.