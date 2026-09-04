Shafaq News- Barcelona

FC Barcelona said on Friday that revenue surpassed €1 billion for the first time in the club’s history during the 2025-26 season, driven by stronger stadium income, sponsorships and record merchandise sales.

The club’s board approved the annual accounts at a meeting on Thursday, reporting a positive ordinary result for a third consecutive season. Barcelona did not disclose the precise revenue figure but said it had virtually met its budget despite operating with restricted stadium capacity for part of the campaign.

Barcelona played some matches at the Estadi Johan Cruyff and the Estadi Olímpic before returning to Spotify Camp Nou, where capacity was initially limited to 42,000. The club had budgeted for a return to the stadium with 60,000 spectators from the start of the season.

The club said higher sponsorship revenue and record sales through Barça Licensing & Merchandising also contributed to the result.

Barcelona had recorded €994 million in operating income in 2024-25, up €100 million from the previous season. Sponsorship revenue reached a then-record €259 million, while merchandising generated €170 million.

For 2025-26, members had approved a budget projecting €1.075 billion in revenue, €1.019 billion in expenses and a €4 million net profit, with the gradual return to Camp Nou expected to boost stadium income.

Barcelona will present the full 2025-26 financial statements to members at its Ordinary General Assembly on Sept. 19.