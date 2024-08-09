US to lift ban on offensive arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ The Biden administration has decided to lift the ban on the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The administration informed Congress of its decision earlier this week, and sales could resume as early as next week, one congressional aide said.

A senior Biden administration official stated, "The Saudis have fulfilled their part of the agreement, and we are prepared to meet our obligations. We will return these cases to the regular process through appropriate notifications and coordination with Congress."

In June, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration was nearing finalization of an unprecedented defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. The agreement would involve Washington committing to assist in defending the kingdom, as part of a broader deal aimed at advancing diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Israel.