Shafaq News- Baghdad

The government is working to address a shortage of gasoline, Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed al-Abadi stated on Friday, adding that gasoline shipments would arrive in Iraq soon.

According to a statement from the Oil Ministry, al-Abadi chaired a crisis-cell meeting attended by ministry undersecretaries, advisers, and directors-general of the oil sector’s various entities to review developments in fuel supplies and petroleum product deliveries and ensure stability in the domestic market.

He stressed the need to maintain supplies of petroleum products and assured citizens that the ministry "was working around the clock" to meet their needs.

“Gasoline consumption is about 33 million liters a day and rises to around 38 million liters a day when public concern occurs,” he noted, clarifying that the ministry was continuously monitoring supply and deliveries and taking the necessary measures to secure petroleum products and support stability in the domestic market.

He added that crude oil exports stood at about 250,000 barrels per day when the government took office, “while current crude oil production has exceeded 3 million barrels per day.”

Baghdad and several other Iraqi provinces have faced renewed shortages of gasoline and gasoil, which is widely used by larger vehicles. Shafaq News correspondents reported that dozens of fuel stations had closed for reasons that were not immediately clear, while long lines formed at stations that remained open, contributing to traffic congestion in the capital.