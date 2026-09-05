Shafaq News- Tehran

An Iranian oil tanker was attacked by US forces off Iran’s Kharg Island, while several explosions were heard nearby, the state-run Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

The agency provided no immediate details on the nature of the attack, the extent of any damage or possible casualties. There was also no immediate statement from US officials.

Kharg Island is one of Iran's main oil export terminals and a key hub for the country's crude shipments. It recently came under an American attack targeting several air defense systems, radar installations and maritime assets along Iran's southern border. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes against US bases in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iran's oil export lifeline was being cut off, with crude accumulating aboard vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. Bessent also said no Iranian oil shipments had crossed the Strait of Hormuz to China since the blockade was reinstated.

Iran, meanwhile, indicated that it could launch preemptive operations whenever it perceives a threat, signaling readiness for further military action.