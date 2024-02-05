Iran warns of swift response to potential US attacks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry affirmed its readiness to "retaliate" against any direct attack on its territory.

In his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a press conference that his country "would not hesitate to utilize its capabilities to respond effectively, causing regret for any aggressors."

Kanaani's statement came a day after the White House "did not rule out the possibility of launching a direct strike against Iran."

"others had already recognized Iran's potential and power, urging careful consideration before engaging in provocative actions."

Kanaani condemned the recent US airstrikes in Iraq, Yemen, and Syria, characterizing them as "adventurous" and "illegal." He argued that these actions were conducted under a "policy providing comprehensive support to Israel."

Additionally, the US official stressed that Tehran is committed to avoiding the escalation of tensions and crises in the region.

Last week, the US military launched airstrikes on dozens of sites related to Iranian-backed forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria.

The Iraqi authorities reported that the targeting killed at least 16 people, including civilians, and wounded 23.

The incident is the first retaliation for a drone attack that killed three soldiers and injured about 40 others at a US base in Jordan.

Despite the US's escalating speech and retaliation, the Pentagon pointed out it does not want war with Iran.

"We do not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else, but the president and I will not tolerate attacks on American forces," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin clarified.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran would not start a war but would "respond strongly" to anyone who tried to "bully" it.

Notably, the US troops have been attacked over 165 times in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan since Oct. 7, and the start of the Israeli war in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, killing more than 30,000 Palestinians and displacing more than 500 hundred thousand.