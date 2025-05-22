Iran denies hijacking UAE-linked tanker

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iran’s Navy denied any involvement in the reported seizure of a Panama-flagged oil tanker carrying UAE-linked products near the port of Jask in the Gulf of Oman.

Earlier this week, Ambrey reported receiving an alert regarding a tanker allegedly hijacked around 51 nautical miles northwest of Bandar Jask. The firm assessed that the vessel may be part of Iran’s so-called “shadow fleet,” a term used for ships linked to Iranian oil exports operating under sanctions.

In a statement published by the state-run IRNA news agency, the Navy's public relations office stated that no such incident occurred in waters under the country’s jurisdiction, emphasizing that maritime activity in the area continues in accordance with international protocols under Navy supervision.

The statement also rejected the use of the term “hijacking” without substantiating evidence, describing it as a media distortion based on unverified reports and part of efforts to provoke regional tensions and sway global opinion.