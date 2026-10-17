Shafaq News- Tehran

An oil supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil suffered an explosion and fire in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Saturday, claiming the vessel had struck a naval mine while attempting to cross the waterway along an unauthorized route.

The IRGC Navy accused the tanker of switching off its positioning and radar systems to avoid detection and alleged that it had US military support during the crossing.

The statement did not identify the tanker or provide details about its flag, ownership, the extent of the damage or any casualties.

The report could not be independently verified.

On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper stated that nearly 400 commercial vessels had crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the previous seven days, while US forces had helped Gulf partners ship more than 100 million barrels of oil during that period.

Cooper added that the US naval blockade had cost Iran about $25 billion in oil revenue, saying that the financial pressure had prompted Iran-backed armed groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas and Iraqi factions, to withhold fighters' salaries and redirect the funds to the IRGC, which is also struggling to meet its payroll after nine months of war.