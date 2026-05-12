Iran widens Hormuz operations, threatens 90% enrichment

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) expanded on Tuesday the operational scope of the Strait of Hormuz to include additional coastal and inland areas, as tensions rise over potential US military action against Tehran.

Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political assistant to the IRGC commander, noted that the expanded zone now covers the coasts of Jask and Sirri, along with areas beyond the main islands, describing the region as carrying greater strategic importance.

Earlier today, CNN reported that US President Donald Trump is increasingly weighing military options against Iran, as frustration builds inside the White House over stalled negotiations and ongoing tensions in the strategic maritime corridor.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, indicated that Tehran could move to raise uranium enrichment to 90% in the event of a new US strike, adding that parliament is set to review the option.