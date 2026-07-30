Iran blames US for Hormuz tanker diversion

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday accused US aircraft of disrupting the movement of two oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz, claiming the vessels were forced off their designated route before one caught fire.

The Force did not provide details on the cause of the fire, the identities of the tankers, or the extent of the damage.

"The Strait of Hormuz is our territory, and the IRGC naval forces exercise control over it with full authority," the IRGC declared, adding that Iran would not allow foreign forces to interfere in the affairs of the strategic maritime gateway.

Warning that any attack would trigger a response on the same day, the Force maintained that Hormuz would remain closed as long as the United States continues its military actions in the region.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its forces had "successfully completed a dense wave of strikes" against dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites inside Iran.