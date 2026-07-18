US, Iran exchange strikes across Middle East

Shafaq News- Washington/Tehran (Updated at 8:56)

The United States and Iran exchanged fresh strikes for a seventh consecutive night, with Washington targeting Iranian military infrastructure while Tehran claimed retaliatory attacks on US forces and facilities across the Gulf.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that American forces hit Iranian surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage facilities, and other maritime capabilities.

"More than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," CENTCOM added.

In Iran, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency disclosed that five explosions were heard on the outskirts of the city of Yazd, without identifying the locations targeted or providing details on the extent of the damage.

In the southwestern province of Khuzestan, Deputy Governor for Security and Law Enforcement Valiollah Hayati indicated that areas surrounding the city of Ahvaz came under US fire. The strikes also reached the southern province of Fars, where attacks were reported in the cities of Lar and Darab. No preliminary information on casualties was immediately available.

Iran's official news agency IRNA previously noted that US airstrikes between June 22 and July 16 killed 38 people and wounded about 400 others.

Iran, meanwhile, retaliated by targeting US forces across the Gulf. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed striking a concentration of US troops at the Arifjan Ground Forces Support Center in Kuwait, killing an unspecified number of American personnel.

🔴 IRGC announced that it targeted a gathering of US troops at the Arifjan Ground Forces Support Center in Kuwait , killing a number of them in the eighteenth wave of Operation Nasr 2. pic.twitter.com/uWByxigRqR — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 18, 2026

The IRGC also asserted that an Iranian drone destroyed a radar system at the US Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, while another strike hit a weapons maintenance hangar and a drone shelter at the facility.

The Force said it targeted a US naval fuel support facility at Al-Ahmadi port in Kuwait, as well as a site used to stage US military aircraft at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. An Iranian attack also struck a US intelligence data center in Bahrain identified as "Batelco."

In Jordan, Iranian forces targeted US military facilities at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near Al-Azraq. Explosions were heard in the capital, while the Jordanian military said it intercepted 10 Iranian missiles headed toward Jordanian territory.

