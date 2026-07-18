Erbil, Al-sulaymaniyah air travel freezes following Iranian strikes

Shafaq News- Erbil/Al-Sulaymaniyah

Flights at Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah international airports were suspended on Saturday following recent Iranian strikes across the Kurdistan Region, a security source told Shafaq News.

No timeframe was provided for the resumption of flights.

On Friday, several rocket and drone strikes hit Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah, including an attack on a weapons and ammunition depot in Tasluja, as well as strikes targeting positions linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups.

No party has claimed responsibility for the assaults.