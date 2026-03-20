Iraqi Kurdistan marks Eid al-Fitr with prayers to end the war

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniah/ Erbil

Thousands of worshippers gathered on Friday morning to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in Al-Sulaymaniah and Erbil provinces, in celebrations marked by calls for stability amid ongoing regional tensions.

Citizens maintained traditional Eid customs, beginning with prayers and cemetery visits, followed by family gatherings and shared meals, with this year’s celebrations coinciding with Nowruz.

According to Shafaq News correspondents, mosques across Al-Sulaymaniah and its surrounding areas saw early crowds of worshippers, including many families, while in Erbil, thousands attended prayers at major mosques, including Jalil Khayat Mosque, before exchanging greetings in a hopeful atmosphere.

During Eid sermons, clerics urged the promotion of tolerance and social solidarity, calling for an end to conflicts and a halt to attacks affecting the Kurdistan Region.

Residents also expressed hope that the holiday would serve as an opportunity to address political and economic disputes, particularly unresolved issues between Baghdad and Erbil, including public sector salaries.

In a humanitarian initiative, a chef in Al-Sulaymaniah launched a campaign to distribute morning meals to more than 400 low-income individuals and workers after Eid prayers, aiming to share the occasion with those in need and promote community solidarity.