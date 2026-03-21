Gold prices dip in Baghdad, Erbil amid Eid al-Fitr slowdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices fell to around 1 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, tracking a downturn in global exchanges alongside the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

In Baghdad, jewelry shops operated on a limited basis, with trading activity remaining weak. The selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 995,000 and 1.005 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams), while Iraqi gold traded between 965,000 and 975,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices mirrored the decline in Baghdad, with markets largely closed due to the holiday, curbing trading activity. Earlier data from Thursday showed 22-carat gold selling at 1,085,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 1,035,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 887,000 IQD.