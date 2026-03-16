Drone strike forces Dubai Airport closure

Shafaq News- Dubai/ Riyadh

A drone strike near Dubai International Airport forced the suspension of operations and prompted the diversion of several flights to Al Maktoum International Airport, authorities said on Monday.

The attack struck a fuel tank, sparking a fire that Dubai’s civil defense teams quickly contained. No injuries were reported.

The disruption comes as the UAE faces growing fallout from the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, now entering its third week. Earlier today, Iran warned that areas in Dubai and Doha hosting US military personnel could face attacks within hours, urging residents to evacuate immediately.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities intercepted 18 Iranian drones in under 20 minutes, adding to 55 drones destroyed overnight in the Eastern Province. Major General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, confirmed that the Royal Saudi Air Force also neutralized multiple aerial threats over recent days, including 56 ballistic missiles and 17 cruise missiles, before they could reach targets inside the kingdom.