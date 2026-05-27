Eid in Iraqi Kurdistan: A time for tradition and reflection on economy

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Thousands of worshippers marked Eid al-Adha on Wednesday with morning prayers across Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah, filling mosques and designated prayer areas as the holiday brought together religious observance, family traditions, and public gatherings.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that mosques across Erbil were filled from early morning, as residents gathered to perform Eid prayers and exchange greetings. Jali Khayat Mosque drew particularly large crowds, with worshippers filling prayer halls in a calm and devotional atmosphere.

In al-Sulaymaniyah, the Grand Mosque and other prayer sites also received thousands of worshippers, including residents, visitors, and displaced families living in the province. Eid takbirs filled neighborhoods, while local authorities implemented organizational and service measures to manage crowds and facilitate movement.

Across both cities, residents described Eid as a moment of tradition and reflection, while also pointing to ongoing economic pressures and political tensions in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. Calls were made for political actors to prioritize dialogue and public welfare.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Dilshad Karim explained that Eid begins with communal prayers followed by family visits and the renewal of kinship ties, traditions that remain firmly rooted despite economic hardship.

He added that families typically gather after prayers around a local “Eid breakfast” featuring rice, meat, dried apricots, and nuts, a customary meal passed down through generations.

Hiwa Othman noted that the holiday atmosphere is shaped by economic strain and political disputes, urging an end to internal disagreements that continue to weigh on daily life.

A displaced resident from Saladin, identified as Abu Ahmed and now living in al-Sulaymaniyah, stated that the participation of displaced families in Eid prayers and social visits reflects a strong culture of coexistence in the city, while expressing hope for wider stability across Iraq.

Following prayers, markets in al-Sulaymaniyah saw increased activity, while many families visited cemeteries in the morning to recite prayers for deceased relatives before continuing holiday gatherings.

Read more: Kurdistan Region launches Eid Al-Adha celebrations