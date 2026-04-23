University of Sulaimani hosts student-grown floral exhibition

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The University of Sulaimani held on Thursday a flower exhibition showcasing natural products created by students, with participation from the College of Agriculture and notable public attendance.

Speaking to Shafaq News, event supervisor Ashtekhwaz Ahmad noted that the exhibition highlighted student work, particularly those in their third year of agriculture studies, “demonstrating the outcomes of practical training within the college.”

The college, Ahmad added, previously organized a broader annual festival for similar outputs, but this year’s edition did not take place due to the suspension of studies and wider operational challenges. Instead, the university arranged a smaller exhibition presenting more than 15 types of flowers, including seasonal and perennial varieties.

Stressing that all plants and flowers on display were cultivated and maintained by students, she clarified that the event aims to support student production, strengthen public engagement with nature, and promote environmental awareness.