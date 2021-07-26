The University of Sulaimani tops the Universities in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / the University of Sulaimani ranked the first in the Kurdistan Region, while the fifth in Iraq, and 3139 worldwide.

The University announcement is based on the latest ranking of "Webometrics Ranking of World Universities" which is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the “Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC)”, the largest public research body in Spain.

The Ranking Web uses both Webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators.

The University of Sulaimani is a public university located in the city of Sulaymaniyah in Kurdistan Region - Iraq. It is one of the important scientific and cultural centers in the Kurdistan region. It was founded in 1968, and re reopened in 1992.