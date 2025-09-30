Kurdistan’s top-ranked university establishes College of National Security

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The University of Sulaimani launched on Tuesday its new College of National Security for the 2025–2026 academic year, described as the first institution of its kind in the Kurdistan Region.

Dr. Yohan Othman, the university’s media director, told Shafaq News the college will consist of three departments—Cybersecurity, Security Studies, and Intelligence—with applications opening September 30, 2025, through a dedicated online portal at the university’s new campus.

Eligibility, he added, requires applicants to have completed secondary school in either the scientific or literary track during the current or previous year with a minimum average of 75 percent, while courses will be offered in Kurdish, Arabic, and English.

Graduates will also be trained for careers as officers, analysts, and security specialists across both public and private sectors, which Othman described as “a major academic advancement” for the Region.

Founded in 1968 and re-established in 1992 with support from the late President Jalal Talabani and other political and academic leaders, the University of Sulaimani remains one of Kurdistan’s oldest higher education institutions and currently ranks first in the Region and third nationwide, according to international assessments.