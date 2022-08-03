University of Sulaimani tops the Universities in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / the University of Sulaimani ranked first in Kurdistan and third in Iraq.

The University announcement is based on the latest ranking of "Webometrics Ranking of World Universities," which is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the "Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC)," the most significant public research body in Spain.

The Ranking Web uses both Webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators.

University President Kosar Muhammad saluted the professors, staff, and students for their efforts, especially in research.

The University of Sulaimani is a public university in Sulaymaniyah in Kurdistan Region - Iraq. It is one of the Kurdistan region's significant scientific and cultural centers. It was founded in 1968 and reopened in 1992.