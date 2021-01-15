University of Sulaimani tops the Universities in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / University of Sulaimani ranked the first in the Kurdistan Region, while the fourth in Iraq. The University said on Friday.

The University announcement based on "Webometrics Ranking of World Universities" which is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the “Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC)”, the largest public research body in Spain.

The Ranking Web uses both Webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators.

The University of Sulaimani is a public university located in the city of Sulaymaniyah in Kurdistan Region - Iraq. It is one of the important scientific and cultural centers in Kurdistan region. It was founded in 1968, and re reopened in 1992.