Baghdad art blooms in al-Sulaymaniyah: Fadia association brings Iraqi heritage to life

Shafaq News/ Fadia Association for Culture and Arts, in collaboration with the College of Fine Arts at al-Sulaymaniyah University, organized an art exhibition titled "Baghdad Breezes in Sulaymaniyah’s Skies."

The exhibition is part of an exhibitions series and cultural activities organized by the Fadia Association for Culture and Arts, an independent cultural group dedicated to fostering artistic exchanges across Iraqi provinces and showcasing diverse aspects of Iraqi heritage and beauty.

In an exclusive statement to Shafaq News, Fadia al-Naimi, Head of the association, explained that the primary goal of the exhibition was to bring Baghdad’s culture and aesthetics closer to the people of Sulaymaniyah.

Ali Mahdi, the association’s media officer, told Shafaq News that the exhibition included a wide range of works, from figurative paintings and abstract pieces to sculptures depicting iconic Baghdad landmarks, along with photographs that convey the spirit of everyday life.

The association, founded by a group of artists and intellectuals, seeks to create a shared space for artists from across Iraq to present their work and highlight cultural themes relevant to Iraqi life. This exhibition marks the tenth in a series of artistic showcases organized by the association.