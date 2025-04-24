President Barzani on 1974 Qaladze bombing: A symbol of Kurdish resistance

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani marked the 50th anniversary of the Ba’ath regime’s bombing of Qaladze and the University of Sulaimani (al-Sulaimaniyah), condemning the attack as a “brutal crime.”

In a statement, Barzani recalled the 1974 airstrike ordered by Saddam Hussein’s regime, which killed scores of students, academics, and civilians, describing it as a “desperate attempt” to extinguish Kurdish aspirations.

“It only deepened their resolve and reaffirmed their belief in the justice of their cause,” he asserted.

Barzani also hailed Qaladze and the Pshdar region as enduring symbols of “resistance and sacrifice,” pledging continued investment in their development.

The Kurdish President urged all parties to honor the victims’ legacy by promoting stability and prosperity across Kurdistan.

The 1974 Qaladze Bombing

On April 24, 1974, four fighter jets launched a coordinated aerial attack on Qaladze, dropping 16 internationally banned napalm bombs on civilian targets. The strike killed 163 people, injured more than 300, and devastated much of the city.

The bombing also targeted the University of Sulaimani, causing heavy casualties among its faculty and students. Due to regime-imposed restrictions, reconstruction efforts stalled for nearly a decade until restoration began following the 1991 Kurdish uprising.

The Qaladze bombing is considered one of the earliest modern uses of banned weapons against a civilian population, drawing comparisons to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.